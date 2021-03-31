Canadian Cop Told Black Man: ‘I Will Fill You Full of F*cking Lead’
‘UNACCEPTABLE COMMENTS’
Canadian activists are outraged and are calling for a Halifax police officer’s termination after he was caught on video pointing a gun at a Black man while shouting “I will fill you full of fucking lead.” The officer is under investigation but remains on paid desk-duty. The video shows the officer, whose name has not yet been released, following the unidentified man with his gun in position to shoot. He tells the man to “stop fucking walking.” The man responds, “You’re not allowed to fucking shoot me in my back for no reason.”
A longer version of the video, released earlier this week, shows that the man was in a physical altercation with someone before police responded. Once the officer arrived, he ordered everyone to get on the ground and drew his gun. It was later confirmed that a man from the scene was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun and two pounds of cocaine. In a statement, Halifax Police Chief Dan Kinsella said the officer made “unacceptable comments” and that the department is “committed to a full investigation.”