Halle Berry Says Prince Once Asked Her Out Mid-Concert

Halle Berry just revealed the unconventional way that the late musician Prince asked her out—during the middle of a concert in Los Angeles. Berry made the revelation during a Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club, and he had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know like kids do, you say, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no.’ I went, yes!” Berry told Kimmel. “I mean, I’m at his concert, right? Yes!” The Oscar winner went on to explain that the messenger took the paper back and returned later with another piece that asked her out. Instead of giving her response, she just kept the note. “No, I didn’t send the paper back,” Berry explained. “I kept the paper.” The whole scenario confounded Kimmel, who couldn’t wrap his mind around the “Purple Rain” singer writing notes “between guitar solos.” “Somehow, I got it,” Berry replied.