Halle Berry Slams Actor Ex’s Parenting, Seeks Sole Custody
CUSTODY CATFIGHT
Halle Berry has been locked in a custody battle with her actor ex Olivier Martinez since they broke-up in 2015 after two years of marriage, and now she claims their co-parenting agreement is hurting their 10-year-old son, Maceo. According to court docs accessed by TMZ, Berry claimed that their son has been suffering from behavior problems, “turbulent and detrimental behavior,” falling behind in school, and Martinez has been unwilling to get him help. The exes currently share joint physical and legal custody of their son, but Berry is seeking sole custody on decisions about his health and education. Berry has been recently hitting red carpets to promote her new Netflix film The Union, in which she plays super-spy who recruits her high school sweetheart (Mark Wahlberg) for a mission. During a recent interview, she shared that she was set to reprise her X-Men character Storm in the new Deadpool v. Wolverine film but Ryan Reynolds never called.