Halliburton Denies Role in Oil Rig Blast

Is Halliburton to blame for the deadly Gulf oil rig blast? While lawsuits filed after the explosion claimed the oil services giant improperly closed off the well, the company denies wrongdoing, and is preparing to fight back. In testimony written for a hearing Tuesday, Halliburton claims it safely finished the “cementing” process 20 hours before disaster struck, the Associated Press reports. It also argues that work was completed according to regulation and accepted industry practice, complete with a pressure test.