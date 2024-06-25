Hallmark and Kansas City Chiefs Announce New Christmas Movie
‘FRONT-ROW SEAT’
Hallmark has announced it is teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs to produce a football-themed holiday love story called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, according to People. The plot follows Alana Higman, who comes from a dynasty of Chiefs fans, as she attempts to bring win the team’s “Fan of the Year” award. The role will be played by played by Hunter King. Derrick, played by Tyles Hynes, who is the director of fan engagement for the team, is tasked with deciding between Higman and two other contenders for the award. Not totally ripping off of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, the romantic tension instead develops between fan and fan engagement director. “As the pair [Alana and Derrick] spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them,” the statement read. The film will be shot locally and “give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City,” according to Hallmark's Chief Brand Officer, Darren Abbott, who spoke to People. According to CNN, Hallmark does not confirm in its release whether Swift and Kelce were involved in the project.