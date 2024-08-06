‘Halloween’ and ‘Major League’ Actor Charles Cyphers Dies at 85
R.I.P.
Actor Charles Cyphers, known for his roles in Halloween and Major League, died at 85 in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday. Variety was the first to report his passing from a brief illness. “Charles was a lovable and sensitive man,” his manager, Chris Roe, told the publication. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed.” In the classic 1978 horror film Halloween, Cyphers portrayed town sheriff Leigh Brackett, who was the father of one of Michael Myers’ victims, Annie. Nancy Kyes, the actress who played Annie, told the magazine, “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck… My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.” His last role on the big screen was a reprisal of Brackett in the 2021 film Halloween Kills. Throughout his more than 50-year career, Cyphers starred in 100 films and TV shows.