Over 400,000 Lose Power After Stormy Halloween Night on the East Coast
It's just as well there were already jack-o-lanterns everywhere. Over 400,000 customers lost power as severe thunderstorms battered into the Eastern Seaboard, making it a particularly spooky Halloween night. Homes from South Carolina up to Maine lost power just before midnight, according to the Associated Press. Ohio was also reportedly hit by outages. The National Weather Service warned that “severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and torrential rainfall will continue to push through” the northeast U.S. overnight. Tornado warnings have also been issued for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, southeastern Virginia, and eastern North Carolina. Meanwhile, an unseasonal blanket of snow caused travel problems in Illinois, meanwhile, and more than 200 flights had to be cancelled at Chicago’s international airports.