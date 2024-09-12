Halsey Announces Engagement to Nickelodeon Actor Avan Jogia
WEDDING BELLS
Halsey is heading down the aisle as she announces her engagement to actor Avan Jogia. She let fans know that the question had been popped on X when she replied to the popular pop culture account @PopBase. “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” Pop Base wrote in a Wednesday post. In response, the pop star corrected the outlet Thursday and said, “***fiancé Avan Jogia.” Halsey has yet to release any more details about their engagement. Prior to confirming the news, E! News spoke with Halsey on the red carpet at Wednesday night’s VMAs and asked if she planned to marry Jogia. “I hope so,” she said, smiling. According to Billboard, the pair made their relationship public last October. Page Six reports that rumors they might be engaged started in July when they were spotted enjoying a romantic picnic in NYC, and the “Without Me” singer was wearing a ring. Jogia came to fame in the Nickelodeon show Victorious. Halsey shares one son, Ender, with Alev Aydin, a film producer. The couple split in April 2023.