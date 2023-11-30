CHEAT SHEET
    Hamas and Israel Agree to Extend Their Ceasefire Yet Again

    TENUOUS TRUCE

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    People wave Israeli flags following the release of hostages who were seized during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas

    Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

    Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to extend their tenuous ceasefire agreement for another day—the second extension of an initial four-day truce—both parties announced Thursday. It is unclear what terms the agreement encompasses, though Hamas had just hours before offered to release an additional seven hostages, all women and children, as well as the bodies of several hostages the terrorist group claims were killed by Israeli airstrikes. “In light of the mediators efforts to continue the process of releasing the abductees and subject to the terms of the agreement, the ceasefire will continue,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.