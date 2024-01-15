Hamas Appears to Show Dead Israeli Hostages After Warning

Palestinian terror group Hamas seemingly showed the dead bodies of two Israeli hostages in a new video on Monday following its warning that the prisoners would be killed if Israel did not stop its bombardment campaign in Gaza.

According to Reuters, the new video released by the militant group supposedly shows the bodies of 53-year-old Yossi Sharab and 38-year-old Itai Svirsky, who had appeared alongside a third hostage in the video released on Sunday.

That third hostage, 26-year-old Noa Argamani, claims in the video that the other two prisoners were killed by strikes from the Israeli Defense Forces. Argamani is believed to still be alive.

“I was located in a building,” Argamani said in the Hamas video, according to The Jerusalem Post. “It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn't. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi.”

She added: “After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under rubble. Al Qassam soldiers saved my life, and Itai's, unfortunately, we were not able to save Yossi's.”

In the undated video that was released on Sunday, all three prisoners plead with the Israeli government to secure their release by ordering a stop to Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

After featuring all three hostages, the video released on Sunday ended by offering three options to Israel: some hostages are killed and some are injured, all three are killed, or all three are spared. “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate. Your government is lying,” the video concluded.

Sunday’s video was the first time that the three prisoners had been seen in over three months. Following Hamas’ terror attack on Israel in October, Argamani had become a prominent face of the nearly 250 hostages that were taken by the terrorist group, appearing in a viral video of her abduction from a music festival.

While nearly half of Hamas’ hostages were released in the short-lived November ceasefire, Israel says that 132 prisoners remain in Gaza and over two dozen have died in captivity.

A spokesperson for Hamas, however, suggested on Sunday that even more prisoners have perished recently.

“The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks and the rest are all in the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression,” Abu Obeida said shortly before Sunday’s video was released. “Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility.”