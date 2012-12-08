Hamas Head Defiant in Speech

CHEAT SHEET
That’s the way to foster peace! The political head of Hamas, Khaled Meshal, addressed a crowd of thousands at the 25th anniversary of the Islamic group, saying that Israel would be wiped out through “resistance” or military might. In case that wasn’t clear, he added that an Islamic Palestinian state in Israel would not be conceived through negotiations. The speech, given in Gaza City, marks the first time Meshal has been back in Gaza in 45 years since his exile. Aside from the usual “we’ll never recognize Israel as a legitimate state” speech, he said that the ceasefire was a great military achievement for Hamas.