‘Hamilton,’ ‘Camelot’ on Broadway Canceled Due to New York City Smoke
CURTAIN DOWN
Lingering effects from Canadian wildfire smoke that blanketed New York City Wednesday led to the cancelation of one of Broadway’s most iconic shows Wednesday night. A spokesperson for Hamilton announced that it was canceling its 8 p.m. performance because so many cast members had called in sick, the New York Times reported. “Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled,” Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for the production, said in a statement. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening. Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange.” Camelot also announced it was canceling its Wednesday performance. In a statement sent to The Daily Beast, the Broadway League said “a few” Broadway shows would not play Wednesday evening, because of the effects of the smoke. “Broadway remains open this evening and most shows are set to perform,” the statement read. “There are a few shows being canceled tonight due to staffing coverage. For more information, please consult each show’s official website or the website of the theatre itself.”