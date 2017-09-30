‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to Trump: ‘You’re Going Straight to Hell’

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda told President Donald Trump he’s “going straight to hell” on Saturday for his attacks on Puerto Rican authorities struggling to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. After Trump accused Puerto Rican authorities of “poor leadership ability” and “wanting everything to be done for them,” Miranda addressed Trump directly on Twitter to condemn his remarks. “You’re going straight to hell,” he told the president. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” he wrote. The Broadway star went on to slam Trump for “golfing” while Puerto Rican authorities have been busy getting food and water to residents. Miranda, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, had earlier warned Trump there would be “a lot of American deaths on your watch” if the U.S. territory didn’t get aid from the federal government soon.
