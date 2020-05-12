‘Hamilton’ Film to Ditch Theaters and Debut on Disney Plus a Year Earlier
Disney is bringing the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation Hamilton, with the original Broadway cast, to Disney Plus for streaming, over a year earlier than its initial release date. The movie, which will be a “live capture” of a stage performance shot at the Richard Rogers theater in Manhattan, will be available for streaming on July 3, 2020 instead of October 15, 2021. The filmed version of the musical, which was initially set to hit theaters, was shot over three live performances in 2016 with the original members of the production. Hamilton first debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won numerous accolades, including 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize.
“In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman.