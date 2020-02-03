‘Hamilton’ Moves to Big Screen With Original Broadway Cast
Disney is bringing a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical sensation Hamilton with the original Broadway cast to theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie will be a “live capture” of a stage performance shot at the Richard Rogers theater in Manhattan before the original members began to leave the successful production. “Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” said Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.” Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won numerous awards, including 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize for drama.