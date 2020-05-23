Hana Kimura, Netflix Reality Star and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 22
Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler and recent contestant on Netflix’s Terrace House has died aged 22. The cause of death was not immediately clear. Though her social media accounts were taken down, the BBC reports that Kimura had made a series of cryptic posts in the days leading up to her death discussing cyberbullying. Her final post was a picture of herself and her cat captioned “Goodbye,” and an earlier tweet read “I don’t want to be a human any more.” Her mother, Kyoko Kimura, was also a noted wrestler. She belonged to Stardom Wrestling, a Japanese pro wrestling organization, which wrote in a statement on Twitter, “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.