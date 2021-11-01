Handball Bosses Backtrack on Bikinis to Allow Women to Play in Shorts
NOTHING TO LOSE BUT YOUR BIKINIS
A Norwegian women’s team that insisted on wearing shorts and tank tops in competition instead of crop tops and bikini bottoms have forced the sport of handball to ditch its sexist uniform rules. The sport’s European governing body prompted an outcry in July when it handed a $1,500 fine to the Norwegian women after they made a stand against being forced to wear ridiculously skimpy clothing. According to The Guardian, the International Handball Federation has quietly rewritten its rules to allow women to play in shorts—although still only “short tight pants with a close fit.” “I hope this is the beginning of the end of sexism and objectification of women and girls in sport,” said Talitha Stone, a Norway-based Australian activist who had led the campaign against sexist clothing in sport. “And that in future all women and girls will be free to participate in sport without fear of wardrobe malfunctions and sexual harassment.”