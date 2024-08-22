‘Hangover’ Actress Arrested for Battery in Florida

Actress Nathalie Fay, known for her small roles in comedies like The Hangover and Old School, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after she reportedly punched her boyfriend in the face. TMZ reports that the incident occurred in South Miami on Saturday with her boyfriend, who is referred to by police only as Brady. Brady was picking up Fay, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, for a Miami Dolphins preseason game when she accused him of not being where he said he was. Fay then showed Brady a map on her phone, supposedly proving that he was lying, and then punched him. The police were called, and Fay was taken away. On Thursday, the outlet learned that Brady had gotten a restraining order against the actress that prohibited communication and ensured she must stay at a minimum of 500 feet away. While Fay hasn’t acted since 2014, comedy fans will remember her as Lisa, the concierge who checked Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms into Caesars Palace before their raucous night of partying.