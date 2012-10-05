Hanky or Notes: Did Mitt Cheat?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at YouTube
A Romney spokeswoman says it was a handkerchief, but the Internet isn't buying it. A video circulated on Friday showing Romney pulling an item out of his pocket and putting it on the podium before his debate with Obama. The liberal blogosphere immediately suggested he had prepared notes, which is assumed to be against the debating rules. The Commission on Presidential Debates has not released debate rules for 2012, but in the past, the commission has said that "no props, notes, charts, diagrams, or other writings or other tangible things may be brought into the debate by any candidate."