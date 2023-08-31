‘Hannah Montana’ Star Says Public Intoxication Arrest Was ‘Misunderstanding’
THANKS FOR CLARIFYING
Onetime Disney star Mitchel Musso is speaking out after he was arrested over the weekend on charges of public intoxication and theft, chalking it all up to “a big misunderstanding.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, the Hannah Montana alum said, “I was absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100 percent no theft.” In an interview with People published shortly after, Musso reiterated: “It's just been unfortunate, but it’s a big misunderstanding.” Musso was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday evening after a 911 caller reported that someone who “appeared intoxicated” had walked into a hotel and began eating a bag of chips without paying for them. “I didn’t know it was illegal not to wear shirts these days,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Of an employee who accused him of becoming “verbally abusive,” Musso added, “He told me to ‘get the fuck out,’ were the words he used. And that kind of set me off. And he said, ‘I’m gonna call the police’ and I said, ‘Go for it.’”