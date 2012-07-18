Hannity Gets First Zimmerman Interview

CHEAT SHEET
Fox News just scored a huge interview. Sean Hannity landed what will be the first televised conversation with George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood-watch volunteer charged in the murder of Florida teen Trayvon Martin. It will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the host’s program, Hannity. In a preview clip, Zimmerman said he was apologized to the teen's parents, saying "I'm sorry they buried their child." In April, Hannity conducted an off-the-record phone interview with Zimmerman, and reports recently surfaced—and were debunked by Fox News—that Hannity offered to pay for Zimmerman’s legal expenses. Zimmerman is currently out of jail on $1 million bond awaiting trial for second-degree murder.