Hannity Gives Lara Trump a Profane Welcome in On-Air Slip-Up

Jason Kelce Reveals ‘Staggering’ Change Travis Has Gone Through Since Dating Taylor Swift
ALL GROWN UP
Travis Kelce is all grown up thanks to Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce disclosed in a Tuesday episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast. “It’s been staggering, honestly,” Jason told host, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, on his brother’s big change. “He legitimately had a basketball hoop in his living room,” Fitzpatrick chimed in. “And a pool table, I don’t think he had any couches.” The retired Eagles star proceeded to liken Travis to Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, but admitted that he’s since ditched Neverland for good ol’ adulthood. “It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing,” Jason explained, seemingly referring to Swift. “Trav, he is growing up,” Jason continued. “He’s still got, though, that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality… Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Swift since 2023. The couple recently made headlines at the 2025 Super Bowl where the pop star showed up to support her boo as he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT