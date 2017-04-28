Hannity: ‘High Up’ Person Trying to Get Fox News Co-Chief Bill Shine Fired

With reports emerging that Fox News co-president and longtime Roger Ailes henchman Bill Shine is worried about his job with the network, Fox News host Sean Hannity came public in theorizing on a conspiracy to take down his friend Shine. “I pray this is NOT true because if it is, that’s the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done,” Hannity tweeted Thursday evening. “Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired. And Gabe [Sherman, New York magazine reporter,] I KNOW WHO it is,” he added, before punctuating a final tweet with the hashtag “#istandwithshine.” Shine was named in multiple sexual-harassment complaints as having aided and abetted retaliation or suppression campaigns against several women who accused Ailes or ex-host Bill O’Reilly of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
