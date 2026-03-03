Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Figuring out how to approach hair loss can be like trying to crack an esoteric code. There are so many purported solutions out there, but finding the one that works for you isn’t easy, since it depends on a variety of factors. Is the hair thinning stemming from genetic or environmental factors? Would a topical solution work best on an oral one?

After struggling with gradual—albeit significant—hair thinning over the course of the last few years, I decided I was ready to actually do something about it. I had tried a slew of over-the-counter hair loss products, but none of them seemed to work. A few months ago, I decided I was ready to ditch the drugstore finds and move on to more aggressive treatments.

I had researched other OTC solutions, from hair-loss gummies to red-light therapy devices, but I didn’t want to waste months investing my time and money in modalities that may not be effective for me. After some research, I landed on Happy Head, a dermatologist-founded telemedicine company offering customized hair loss treatments and optional DNA testing.

To help turn the hair loss guessing game into a scientific response, Happy Head offers individual hair-growth plans rather than generalized approaches. By leveraging modern DNA technology, Happy Head can assess what would be most beneficial for your follicles, taking the guesswork (and the dreaded trial-and-error) from determining the best course of action.

Happy Head DNA Kit + Customized Hair Growth Treatment The process starts with an at-home DNA test. Happy Head sends an easy-to-use test kit with a Q-tip that you use to swab your cheek to collect the sample. You then send your collection to Happy Head’s labs for analysis. See At Happy Head $ 298

The swab is analyzed within a couple of weeks (mine took less than two weeks), and a comprehensive report detailing your specific hair profile is sent back to you. The 41-page document (yes, really) details everything from how likely you are to experience early graying to your level of scalp sun sensitivity, and, of course, your overall risk of hair loss.

My own report revealed 14 low-risk areas, 11 moderate-risk areas, and seven high-risk areas, helping my provider and me understand where to focus my attention. I have a moderate-to-high likelihood of hair loss at the temples and the crown, something I’ve observed over the last several years. The report even breaks down which nutrients I process well (Vitamin B5) and don’t process well (zinc), so that I have a better sense of how to supplement my diet.

Despite being relatively easy to understand, I was initially intimidated by the 41-page report. Fortunately, Happy Head sets up a call with a dermatologist to review the findings and make specific recommendations based on your report. After my consultation, I was prescribed the Topical SuperSolution ProBlend, a 10-in-1 formula containing a blend of clinically-backed and FDA-approved ingredients to target hair thinning.

I’ve been using the prescription topical daily for over a month now, and I’m already noticing less shedding and more fullness around my hairline. According to Happy Head, full results usually kick in between the three- to six-month mark, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see an improvement so early on in my journey.

While Happy Head’s DNA-forward hair loss protocol is fairly involved, the personalized solution for combating (and preventing) shedding really saves you time and money by getting to the root cause before committing to a plan. After several years of feeling like I was throwing a dart at hair loss products without a real sense of whether or not they worked for me, the Happy Head approach feels tailored to my needs. For that, my scalp and I are grateful.

