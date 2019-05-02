Love Your Feet
Get 25% Off On Virtually Anything at Happy Socks, From Mother’s Day Gift Boxes to Hasselhoff Swimwear
Happy Socks always come through with quick, easy, and colorful gifts — including Mother’s Day. And right now you can get 25% off your Happy Socks purchase and free shipping on your order, to boot. Use code 14+nURtp to activate the discount at checkout. The sale includes everything, from the brand’s recent swimswear launch (for which it partnered with swimsuit aficionado David Hasselhoff to their perfect Mother’s Day fare like the I Love You Mom Socks Gift Box. For the fitness-minded, there’s a trove of athletic socks like the Flash socks, which combine a nice traditional grayness with a few loud lightning strikes in yellow. Or take a look at the Smiley Heart socks, which look exactly like they sound. When a sale like this comes along at a place like Happy Socks, you should definitely scroll through the many options open to you before it’s too late.
