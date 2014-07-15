Harper Lee Slams Biography

Beloved American author Harper Lee made it clear that a new book claiming to be written with her cooperation is a “falsehood.” Marja Mills recently published The Mockingbird Next Door: Life With Harper Lee, which she says is based on a close, intimate relationship with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of To Kill a Mockingbird. In response to the book, the revered and reclusive 88-year-old Lee released a statement saying she has not “willingly participated in any book written or to be written by Marja Mills.” Lee specifically accuses Mills of befriending her older sister with the purposes of researching her life. She also emphatically declares in her statement, “Rest assured, as long as I am alive, any book purporting to be with my cooperation is a falsehood.”
