Harper Lee Sues Agent

Eighty-seven year old Harper Lee is suing her literary agent, accusing him of duping her into giving him the copyright to her novel, To Kill A Mockingbird. Lee filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging that Samuel Pinkus, the son-in-law of Lee's long-time agent, Eugene Winick, took advantage of her failing hearing and eyesight to transfer the rights of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book. Lee says she has no memory of agreeing to relinquish her rights. To Kill a Mockingbird is Lee's only published book, and she has largely lived a secluded life in Monroeville, Ala.