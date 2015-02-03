Harper Lee to Publish Second Novel

CHEAT SHEET
Harper Lee will publish her second novel, more than 50 years after To Kill a Mockingbird. The new book, entitled Go Set a Watchman, is a Mockingbird sequel set to be released in July. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was published in 1960, but Lee said Go Set a Watchman was actually completed in the 1950s. “It features the character known as Scout as an adult woman, and I thought it a pretty decent effort,” Lee said. “My editor, who was taken by the flashbacks to Scout’s childhood, persuaded me to write a novel [what became To Kill a Mockingbird] from the point of view of the young Scout.”