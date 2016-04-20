Harriet Tubman Replacing Andrew Jackson on $20

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman will replace President Andrew Jackson’s visage on the front of the $20 bill. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had previously indicated that Founding Father Alexander Hamilton would remain on the $10 bill, while the back of the ten-spot will feature a group of female American suffrage icons. Treasury also announced that the $5 bill will feature Martin Luther King, Jr. on the back; and that Jackson will find a new home on the back side of the $20.