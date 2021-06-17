CHEAT SHEET
Harrowing Video Shows Ex-NYPD Officer Attacking Capitol Police on Jan. 6
Footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released Thursday shows a former police officer brutally attacking Capitol Police. According to CNN, the video shows Thomas Webster, a former Marine and New York Police Department officer, rushing at Capitol Police officers and hitting them with a flag pole. When the officers wrest the metal pole away from him, he tackles them to the ground, and the body camera footage shows him standing above the fallen officer and grabbing them. Webster faces seven charges related to his involvement in the riot, and he has pleaded not guilty. The Justice Department released the video in response to requests from CNN and other media outlets.