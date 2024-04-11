Harry and Meghan Are Taking Their Love for Cooking and Polo to Netflix
HIS & HERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hard at work on two new reality shows about cooking and polo for Netflix. Both series are in the “early” stages of production, according to Deadline, which first reported the development on Thursday, with titles and release dates still under wraps. In the first show, Meghan “will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” according to a statement from her representatives. It will be directed by Michael Steed, known for his work on the Emmy-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and has found a showrunner in Selena + Chef alum Leah Hariton. The other project will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” a longtime and well-documented passion of Harry’s. “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” a Sussex spokesperson said. Both shows will be brought to Netflix under the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Productions banner, which is under a five-year overall deal at the streamer.