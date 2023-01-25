‘Harry & Meghan’ Director Says Buckingham Palace Lied About Production
ENDLESS DRAMA
The director of the Harry & Meghan docuseries has reaffirmed a contested claim made in the Netflix show and accused Buckingham Palace of attempting to “discredit” the series. In the controversial series, an on-screen statement read: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” But a senior royal source later said that the statement was untrue and that neither Buckingham Palace nor any members of the royal family had been approached about the series. In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Liz Garbus clapped back at the denial as an example of the “alleged palace mind games” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described in the show. “For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,” Garbus said. “They did that to discredit us… and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show... We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.”