Robert Lacey, Queen’s Biographer: Harry and Meghan Are Right, and Will Help Future ‘Royal Spares’

Right on, Harry! And, thank you, Meghan! Those are my own, personal responses to the royal couple’s statement on their website last week that they were willing to forfeit their cherished “Sussex Royal” project—despite the tens of thousands of dollars and hours of effort they had lavished upon the brand. They have agreed to come up with an alternative, non-royal label.

“Sour,” “bitter,” and “peevish” were just a few of the descriptions with which British newspapers greeted this reluctant retraction of former intent. (Even the esteemed Beast weighed in with “bizarre, foolish and damaging.”) I myself would argue that those epithets better apply to some of their critics than to the no-longer-so-royal couple.

Yes, their caveat sounded immature. Yes, indeed, they should have abandoned negotiating mode when making their concession. Yet surely the important thing is that, however frustrated they might have been, the two most popular royal figures in the world have not flown off wildly into orbit. They have changed direction and knuckled down to acknowledge the source of their charisma—Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, in Buckingham Palace.