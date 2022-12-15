‘Harry and Meghan’: Prince Blames Miscarriage on British Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fired off a barrage of explosive allegations against the royal family and the British press in the new episodes of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan released Thursday.

Most seriously, Harry says he blames the media for causing his wife’s July 2020 miscarriage after Britain’s Mail on Sunday reported details from a private letter sent by Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” Harry says. “I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy—how many weeks in she was—I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Harry also alleged that the Mail on Sunday would have felt emboldened to run the private message because, he claims, the newspaper “knew the [royal] family would encourage us not to sue.” Meghan and Harry said they pressed royal legal counsel to take action but they dragged their feet for months. The couple eventually took their own legal advice—turning to lawyer Jenny Afia for help.

In one sequence, Afia makes the startling claim that she has “seen evidence that there was negative briefing against Harry and Meghan by the Palace to suit other people’s agendas.”

“There’s a narrative that the royal family adopt a ‘never complain, never explain’ approach to the media, and I think Meghan went along with that for a long period,” Afia says. “But there was a real kind of war against Meghan.”

“Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace, and so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed,” Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser, a PR executive, adds.

Meghan says the subsequent litigation against the Mail on Sunday was the “catalyst, probably, for all of the unraveling” of the relationship with the royal family.

Meghan says her relationship with her father—which was the subject of the Mail on Sunday story—started to go awry “when the media got involved.” She also said Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, had advised her to write the now-infamous letter to her father describing her heartache caused by his “lying” and exploitation of her relationship with Harry in interviews.

Meghan even suggested that the letter had been intercepted on the way to her father after she saw the handwriting used to sign for the letter’s delivery. “It’s not his signature,” Meghan said in the show. “I know my dad’s handwriting. That’s not my dad’s handwriting. It just says ‘Thomas.’”

The new episodes also include bold claims about Harry’s brother, Prince William.

Harry describes a high-stakes meeting at Sandringham to discuss his and Meghan’s future involvement with royal life in January 2020, in which Harry said he tried to negotiate going forward “half-in, half-out.”

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry says. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in.”

“I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us and maybe the issues that we had as opposed to their partner—the media—and themselves and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us,” Harry adds. “They saw what they wanted to see.”

After the meeting, Harry says he was informed that a story had run saying he and Meghan wanted to leave royal life because William had “bullied” them out, so a joint statement had been issued in his and William’s name slamming the report. “I couldn’t believe it,” Harry said, adding that no one asked his permission to include his name on the statement. “I rang [Meghan], and I told her, and she burst into floods of tears because in four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years they never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry also makes the incendiary accusation that the press offices of the different senior royals trade negative stories to protect their own principals. He says: “If the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principal.”

The Daily Beast has never received such an offer of a deal from any royal press office in over a decade of covering the royal family.

Harry adds: “You can always say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ or, ‘Don’t be ridiculous, this would never happen, are you suggesting I condone this?’ Like, ‘No—but what I am asking is, have you done anything to stop it?’”

Harry says he and William vowed they would never work against each other but says William broke the deal. “To see my brother’s office copy the very same thing, which we had promised the two of us would never ever do; that was heartbreaking.”

Meghan says she was tightly controlled by the Palace. “We were in this bubble where everything is controlled by them. I couldn’t even text my friends a photo… You do as you’re told.”

Meghan also discusses how she contemplated suicide, saying she thought, “All of this will stop if I’m not here.” She added, “That was the scariest thing about it. It was such clear thinking.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria, also appears to blame the media for Meghan’s suicidal anguish, saying she was being constantly “picked at” by “vultures.”

Harry said, “I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about, ‘What are people going to think if we don’t go to this event? We’re going to be late.’ Looking back, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Meghan said: “I wanted to go somewhere to get help. But I wasn’t allowed to. They were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”

Harry adds: “They knew how bad it was. They thought, ‘Why couldn’t she just deal with it?’ As if to say, ‘Well, everyone else has dealt with it, why can’t she deal with it?’ But this was different. It was really different. But even if you strip all that away and say, ‘Ok fine, it was exactly the same.’ So do we still believe she should have just sucked it up like other members of the family? Or does one think it’s about time that we stop. But no-one would have private conversations with the editors saying, ‘Enough.’

“My dad said to me, ‘Darling boy, you can’t take on the media. The media will always be the media.’ And I said, ‘I fundamentally disagree.’”

Harry then adds: “I have 30 years experience of looking behind the curtains and seeing how this system works and how it runs. Just, constant briefings about other members of the family, about favors, inviting the press in. It’s a dirty game.”

Viewers also get insight into the famous “five friends” who spoke to People magazine, allegedly without Meghan’s knowledge. This became a big issue in her privacy trial against the Mail where she denied encouraging the friends to curate her reputation. Abigail Spencer, a friend of Meghan’s, says she called “one of my closest friends who just so happened at the time to be the editor of People magazine,” to put together the story. The documentary does not ask Meghan if she knew anything about the story.

The opening minutes of Episode 4 focused on the couple’s wedding day in 2018. Meghan said: “Harry’s dad is very charming and I said to him, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this.’ So him as my father-in-law was very important to me. So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes.”

Harry also paid tribute to his father when discussing their decision to have a gospel choir. He said there was little resistance to the idea, and, having earlier said his father had helped him with music choices, added, of the gospel choir, “Again, more help from my dad on that one.”

The first episode then follows the couple’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, when Meghan announced she was pregnant. A friend named Abigail Spencer says, “The work they were doing, the speeches, the people they were meeting, it seemed to be amazing. And then—I don’t understand what happened after that.” Another friend, Lucy Fraser, a PR executive, says: “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular with the public, that internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that.”

Fraser’s point is offered without evidence, however a headline from The Daily Beast reading, “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Wildly Popular. That Could Be a Problem,” flashes up on the screen. The Daily Beast can confirm that the tour did raise questions about how well William would cope if Harry continued to overshadow him, however it also said: “No one will be more delighted [the tour] is going so well than Kate and William.”

Piers Morgan, who would later become an arch-critic, is heard saying Meghan is “a royal rock star, bigger as a couple than William and Kate. That’s probably not a good thing in the long term.” Harry said that their popularity and “stealing” of “the limelight” and that they were “doing the job better than the person who was born to do this”—presumably William—“that upsets people because it shifts the balance.”

Harry then said that after a Remembrance Day event in the early days of their marriage they came down to breakfast to find Meghan on the front pages after attending an event with other royals including the queen. Harry said Meghan said to him, “It’s not my fault.” Harry said he replied, “I know. And my mum felt the same way.”

The episode then cuts to a clip from Diana’s Panorama interview in which she says that her husband, Charles, became jealous of her popularity during their tour of Australia. Prince William has previously requested the interview never be aired again, after it was revealed that interviewer Martin Bashir used underhand methods to secure it, so its inclusion in a show co-produced by Harry is in itself a provocation.

Diana says, “With the media attention came a great deal of jealousy.” Another paid employee, James Holt, who is executive director at the Archewell Foundation, then comments that, “Some people in the institution around the family started to see that this new couple could destabilize the power dynamics. Whether actively talked about or not, the aim was to put them in a box or make them irrelevant.”

The final episode opens with Harry joyfully declaring in a selfie video: “We are on the freedom flight!” The plane was traveling from Canada to Los Angeles in March 2020 following the couple’s defining split with the royal family. The new episodes also cover how Meghan and Harry explored options to move to Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa before settling on California.

On Wednesday, a friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast that the future king’s relationship with Harry is “over,” and that the contents of the new Netflix episodes would not “make a great deal of difference.”