Harry and Meghan Netflix Doc Shows Trolls Calling Her a ‘Publicity Seeking C**t’
TORRENT OF ABUSE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries shows some of the horrendous trolling targeting Meghan after their relationship became public. In the second episode of Harry & Meghan, which was released early Thursday, Harry says: “Paparazzi still harass people, but the harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the story’s then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment.” The documentary then shows a series of news articles about Meghan on social media alongside comments including one saying she “started a race war,” another saying “we hate you MM,” and a third calling her a “publicity seeking cunt!” Comparing the media harassment to that experienced by his mother, Princess Diana, Harry says: “To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy—that’s hard. Because it is basically the hunter versus the prey.”