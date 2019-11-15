Harry and Meghan Prepare for Christmas Away From the Royals—and His Feud With William

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

All unhappy families may indeed be unhappy in their own ways, but one thing they have in common is that Christmas is a disaster—even if their last name is Windsor.

The royal family’s festive plans were sent into a tailspin this week by Harry and Meghan’s shock announcement that they won’t be attending Sandringham this year.