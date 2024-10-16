Harry and Meghan Purchase New European Pad
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a new piece of property. The couple, who caused a stir when they ditched England and their royal lives for Southern California in 2020, have reportedly acquired a property in Portugal. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden broke the news that the couple had expanded their real estate portfolio on Wednesday. While not much is known about the property itself, Eden says the two are likely familiar with the country as they have spent time their with Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin, and her husband Jack Brooksbank at their second home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. The two couples remain friendly despite tensions Harry has with his immediate family. Harry and Meghan got a taste for the country during a brief holiday in 2022. This purchase comes almost two years after King Charles asked them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their former home on the Windsor estate.