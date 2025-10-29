Harry and Meghan Spotted Front Row at World Series
OUT OF LEFT FIELD
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rooting for their home team. The couple was spotted at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, where they were taking in Game 4 of the World Series. The Sussexes were seated in the front row, between home plate and third base. While their seats were near the Toronto Blue Jays’ dugout, they were cheering for L.A.—Markle’s hometown. Both Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, wore blue Dodgers hats. The couple, who have been living in California since early 2020, was last seen out a few weeks ago in New York for Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala. Earlier this year, their media company, Archewell Productions, secured a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, with whom the two had originally made a deal five years ago. The newer agreement was described by The Hollywood Reporter as being similar to Netflix’s arrangement with Barack and Michelle Obama. “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” Markle said at the time. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“