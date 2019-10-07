CHEAT SHEET
EXTRADITION
Boris Johnson Says He’ll Speak to Trump if U.S. Doesn’t Waive Immunity for Diplomat’s Wife
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will “personally” speak to the White House to encourage the U.S. to waive the immunity of an American diplomat’s wife who is suspected of causing a wrong-way fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old Briton. Johnson said he first will speak to the U.S. ambassador in the U.K., and that if the issue isn’t resolved shortly, he will speak to Trump directly about the case. Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike collided with a car in Northamptonshire on Aug. 27. The diplomat’s wife, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, left the United Kingdom despite allegedly telling police she had no plans to leave the country. Johnson told reporters Monday: “I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose. And I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country.” Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said in an interview with Sky News: “President Trump, please listen. We’re a family in ruin. We’re broken. We can’t grieve. Please, please, let her get back on a plane.”