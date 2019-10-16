CHEAT SHEET
‘BOMBSHELL’
Harry Dunn’s Parents Refused to Meet Anne Sacoolas During Meeting With Trump
Harry Dunn’s parents refused to meet with Anne Sacoolas—the wife of a U.S. diplomat who killed Dunn, 19, after driving on the wrong side of the road in England—during a meeting with President Trump. Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles said “the bombshell was dropped” that Sacoolas was in the room next to them as they spoke with Trump in the White House on Tuesday. Harry’s parents met with Trump to convince him that Sacoolas needs “to face the justice system” in the U.K., as she was granted diplomatic immunity because of her husband’s work and allowed to leave the country after the accident in August. Trump did not agree to their request and said Sacoolas would not be returning to the U.K., but he said he would view the case “from a different angle” after their meeting. Dunn was driving his motorcycle near the a Royal Air Force Base in Northamptonshire, England, when Sacoolas pulled out of the base on the wrong side of the road, hitting Dunn, who later died of his injuries.