Harry: I Loved ‘Friends.’ I Was Chandler, Then I Got High in Monica’s Toilet
‘I’LL BE THERE FOR YOU’
In the summer of 2013, Prince Harry writes in his memoir Spare, he was having “terrifying panic attacks” and suffering from lethargy. He watched a lot of Friends and decided he was “a Chandler.” Describing his bachelor lifestyle, he writes he did his own laundry, and folded his underwear while watching the show. He writes that he stopped going out in 2015, but still watched Friends, then would smoke a joint and go to bed early. “Solitary life. Strange life. I felt lonely, but lonely was panicky. … I was an agoraphobe.” In 2016 he stayed at Courteney Cox’s house, who was a friend of a friend. Harry was thrilled “as a Friends fanatic.” But, “She was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?” During a party at Cox’s, he took mushrooms and washed them down with tequila. The next day, there was another party with more tequila and more mushrooms, and a toilet became a head in front of him. He ended the night by staring at the moon, which was speaking to him and telling him that “the year ahead would be good” and that there would be “something special” and “big.” That year, Harry would meet Meghan Markle.