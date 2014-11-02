Harry Potter Raps, The Catcalls Heard ‘Round the World and More Viral Videos

5. Radcliffe Raps on Tonight Show

Daniel Radcliffe may not be Harry Potter anymore but he continues to amaze us with magic. While promoting his new film Horns on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon convinced the actor to spit some rhymes for the audience. Backed by the world’s most versatile band, The Roots, Radcliffe performed the tongue-twisting “Alphabet Aerobics” by indie rappers Blackalicious.

Suffice it to say that Radcliffe put an Avada Kedavra spell on the song, because he absolutely killed it!

4. Ice Cube Was on Sesame Street!

Today’s episode of Sesame Street has been brought to you by the letters N, W, and A!

Okay, maybe not, but gangsta rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube did stop by the beloved children’s show to teach everyone’s favorite tickle target, Elmo, about the word “astounding.”

As in, “It’s astounding that I’m watching the ‘F*** the Police’ guy hanging out with Elmo right now!”

3. T-Pain Unplugged

If any singer can claim without shame to be synonymous with auto-tuning, it’s T-Pain. However, the R&B star took a rest from electronic vocal aids for a guest spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. His unprocessed singing is so good, it makes one wonder why he bothers using a tool designed to mask poor vocal work.

2. Antares Rocket Explodes

An unmanned rocket intended to deliver supplies to the International Space Station exploded on Tuesday. Operators on the ground chose to detonate the rocket shortly after launch once it was established that there were problems. Thankfully, no one was injured in the blast, which—at the very least—makes for a spectacular display of pyrotechnics.

1. 10 Hours Walking, 100 Catcalls

Rarely does a socially conscious video without celebrities or music make such an impact. This week, a group called Hollaback released a video depicting a young woman walking through the streets of New York City for 10 hours, during which time she received over 100 comments from strange men, and even had one follow her for several minutes.

The video caught on immediately, scoring over 23 million YouTube views in its first three days; it also perpetuated parodies, outrage over perceived racism, and most negatively, numerous rape threats online aimed at featured actress Shoshana Roberts.

It’s also sparked a national conversation about street harassment, and how seemingly harmless comments and actions affect women everywhere greatly. That is undeniably a good thing.