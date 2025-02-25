‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Finds Its Albus Dumbledore
John Lithgow has revealed that he’s accepted the role of Albus Dumbledore in Max’s upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. “Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow told Screen Rant. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” he continued. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” The role of the iconic Hogwarts headmaster was previously played by the prolific Michael Gambon and Richard Harris. While little is known about the TV show’s casting so far besides Lithgow’s newly confirmed involvement, Paapa Essiedu is reportedly being eyed to play Severus Snape. Meanwhile, an open casting call for young actors was launched late last year as Max tries to find its new Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
