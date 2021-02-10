Klan Leader Who Drove Into Virginia BLM Protest and Boasted About It on Facebook Is Jailed
WRONG TURN
A Ku Klux Klan leader has been thrown into prison for three years after driving his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters—then bragging about it on his Facebook page. Harry Rogers plowed into the protesters on June 7 last year in Henrico County, Virginia, while his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son was in the passenger seat. According to the Associated Press, a Facebook video played in court during his trial showed him boasting about the attack, saying: “This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest... They started scattering like [expletive] cockroaches.... It’s kind of funny if you ask me.” No one was seriously injured in the attack, even though Rogers’ vehicle hit two people. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in jail—and admitted at his sentencing that he “didn’t make the right decisions that day.”