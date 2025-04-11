Harry Says Police Protection Was Pulled to Trap Him in the Royal Family

Prince Harry believes that he was stripped of his police protection to trap him and Meghan Markle in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been fighting a court battle in the U.K. to restore his police protection since it was revoked in Feb. 2020, described the “difficult to swallow” moment when he was told the decision, the Telegraph reported.

He told People magazine that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case—and that’s really sad.”

Harry and Meghan felt that the removal of their police protection was an effort to control them and force them back into the royal fold because without the extra security visits to the U.K. would be potentially dangerous. For this reason, Harry chose to sue the government to get the protection reinstated.

He made a public appearance on Tuesday at London’s Royal Courts of Justice to fight the government over the change to his security protection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Prince Harryarrives at Royal Courts of Justice on April 08, 2025 in London, England. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

When Harry left the Sandringham Summit in January 2020 he believed his security would remain in place. Court documents show that the queen also wanted “effective security” for Harry and Meghan. However, just a month later, the government committee responsible for state-funded security, Ravec, told them that this would not happen.

Ravec includes members of the royal household, including close aides to King Charles.

King Charles’ younger son has previously hinted that the decision by the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, is at the center of his rift with his father.

Harry’s relationship with his family remains strained, although he did have a brief meeting with his father in Feb. 2024 after Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Sources told People however that Charles no longer answers Harry’s calls or responds to letters and that efforts to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, have also been ignored.

“We were trying to create this happy house,” Harry told the Royal Courts of Justice following a two-day appeal hearing over the decision.

Harry, who had previously described a legal crusade against the tabloid press as his “life’s work,” claimed he now considers the matter of protection more important. He said: “This one always mattered the most.”

Shaheed Fatima, his attorney, told the court during the two-day ordeal that the agency that protects royal and public figures had treated Harry on a “bespoke” basis not applied to anyone else.

“It means he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment,” she said, adding that he was not looking for the same treatment as when he was a working member of the royal family.

The three appeal court judges have reserved their judgment, with the result not expected for several weeks.