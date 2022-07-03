Harry Styles Nixes Copenhagen Concert After Deadly Shooting at Nearby Mall
‘DEVASTATED’
Harry Styles on Sunday abruptly canceled a performance in Copenhagen, citing a mass shooting that had happened hours before at a shopping mall only several hundred meters from the concert venue. The concert was delayed after the shooting, in which a single suspect killed three people and left several others in critical condition, but expected to go on, according to the PA news agency. Ultimately, however, it was called off. Fans were waiting in the Royal Arena when the announcement was made, according to the Independent; they were subsequently escorted out of the venue by Danish police. In an earlier post to Snapchat, Styles, 28, had said, “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked.” After the decision was announced, he posted on Twitter: “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”