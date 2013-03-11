Harry Styles Gets Huge Butterfly Tattoo Inked On Chest, Fans React

The under-boob tattoo committee has finally inducted its first male member. Joining the ranks of Rihanna, Eve and other female celebs who got their lady parts inked, Harry Styles posted this photo of his latest tattoo on his Instagram account.

The tat, which holds an eerie resemblance to the poster for the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs appears to be a giant black butterfly. Much like Rihanna’s Egyptian goddess Isis tattoo, which she got for her grandmother (because nothing screams "I love you, granny" like a boob tat), Harry’s butterfly has its wings outstretched across his upper abdomen.

Although the Instagram was posted by Styles days ago, Liam Sparks, the artist behind the insect ink posted the shot on Flickr on January 22, before quickly removing it.

The 19-year-old, who was recently linked with “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer Taylor Swift, has over 20 tattoos on his body, including a ship, a heart, a star and a pair of birds. Fans had mixed reactions to the latest addition: “What the fuck were you thinking,” wrote one Instagram commenter. However, another chimed in with, “its orgasmic ;)”

What do you think, does this One Directioner’s new ink turn you on, or should this butterfly retreat to its cocoon?