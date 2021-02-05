CHEAT SHEET
Iowa Snowstorm Causes Massive 40-Car Pileup on Interstate 80
A snowstorm in Iowa caused a gigantic pileup of 40 vehicles along Interstate 80 Thursday. Dramatic photos and videos showed dozens of cars and 18-wheeler trucks upended in snow embankments. The Iowa State Patrol announced on Facebook that officers had rendered service to 285 motorists involved in 165 crashes in a matter of hours. No fatalities have been reported. State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told the Des Moines Register that the crash took “a matter of minutes.” “Initial reports indicate several drivers had injuries ranging from minor to serious. Both troopers involved in the crash were not injured,” Dinkla said. Iowa has had one of its snowiest winters in recent history.