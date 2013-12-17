Harvard Student Charged in Threat

A Harvard student was charged Tuesday in the bomb threat that shut down four buildings and caused the university to cancel some finals on Monday. Eldo Kim, 20, allegedly emailed several bomb threats to offices associated with Harvard, including Harvard University Police Department and the Harvard Crimson. According to the complaint, Kim allegedly sent emails to two campus officials, the police, and the Crimson with the subject line “bombs placed around campus” and named the four buildings that were later shut down. While police have not given a motive, Kim was scheduled to take an exam at 9 a.m. at Emerson Hall, one the buildings named. The maximum penalty he faces if convicted for the bomb threat are five years in prison, three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10