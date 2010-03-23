Harvard Tuition Breaks $50K Mark

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Harvard Magazine
Harvard is increasing both its tuition and student aid for the 2010-2011 academic year. The price for a year at the school has been upped 3.8 percent, to $50,724 for tuition and fees. Financial aid will increase 9 percent, totaling $158 million. More than 60 percent of Harvard students receive aid, and the need-based awards average $40,000, the school says. Harvard says it "remains committed to a fully need-blind admissions policy." The price tag is roughly on par with Yale, Princeton, and Stanford, which also surpassed the $50,000 mark.